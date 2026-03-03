Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Secures Contract To Provide U.S. Government With AI Systems, Representing Significant Q1 2026 Revenue Growth



Safe Pro Group recently announced that the company has been awarded a subcontract agreement to provide AI processing systems to the U.S. Government.

Driven by the initial deliveries under this contract, the company has revealed that it expects revenue in the first quarter of 2026 to increase 500% year-over-year.

The company believes that it is entering a government and commercial adoption inflection point, including opportunities to access more government programs as an active U.S. Government supplier. Safe Pro also revealed several operational and financial highlights, such as a strengthened balance sheet, the commercialization of the company's patented Safe pro Object Threat Detection (“SPOTD”) platform, and an expanding government and defense sales pipeline.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a tech company that delivers defense and security solutions, recently announced that it has been awarded a subcontract agreement to supply the U.S. Government AI processing systems under a $1,000,000 subcontract from a prime contractor ( ).

The systems' internal development and low-rate initial production (“LRIP”) supporting this award were funded through strategic investments from firms like...

