Tinygemsbreaks Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Approved To Transfer Listing To Nasdaq Global Select Market

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced it has received approval from Nasdaq to transfer the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, with trading on the higher tier expected to begin at the open of market on March 3, 2026, under the existing ticker symbol“TNXP.” The move reflects the company's compliance with the Nasdaq Global Select Market's more stringent financial and corporate governance requirements and is expected to enhance institutional visibility, liquidity and broader market recognition. Management described the uplisting as an important milestone as the company continues to focus on growth and shareholder value creation.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

