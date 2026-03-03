Irrigation, Transport Ministries Sign Cooperation Protocol To Maximise Use Of State-Owned Assets

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Hani Sewilam said preparations are underway to sign a cooperation protocol with the Transport Ministry and the Egyptian National Railways Authority to maximise the use of state-owned assets linked to the water sector.

The remarks came during a meeting with the chairperson of MOT Investment and Development, the investment arm of the Egyptian National Railways Authority and the Transport Ministry, where both sides discussed mechanisms for jointly managing and investing selected land plots owned by the water ministry.

Sewilam said the move aims to support the state treasury, improve financial and social benefits for ministry employees and develop projects that create job opportunities, while fully complying with legal requirements and ensuring no negative impact on water management or water quality.

He instructed the Central Administration for Assets to finalise the draft protocol with MOT and begin pilot investment projects on selected land plots before expanding the initiative.

The minister also called for accelerating land surveys to facilitate tendering and contracting procedures, and stressed strict monitoring to ensure investors comply with environmental and technical standards.

Sewilam said authorities would continue coordinating with law enforcement bodies to address encroachments on ministry-owned land, according to the statement.