The Tire Industry Project Publishes Comprehensive Guide To End-Of-Life Tire Management With End-Of-Life Tire Toolkit 2.0

The latest Toolkit outlines approaches for developing resilient, transparent and effective ELT management systems amid diverse regulatory and market conditions. It is designed for policymakers, industry associations and tire manufacturers, while also offering valuable insights to the sector's recyclers, recovery operators, retailers, researchers and civil society organizations. Building on the first edition published in 2021, this Toolkit is the only known consolidation of the latest knowledge, real-world case studies and insights from ELT experts on the evolving challenges and opportunities across the ELT value chain.

Globally, more than one billion tires reach the end of their usable life every year. While ELTs and their materials represent a valuable resource for the circular economy, management systems remain highly fragmented, with uneven collection, recovery and recycling outcomes across regions.

The latest Toolkit builds on years of work by TIP and its member companies as well as the collective effort of experts from organizations across the tire value chain who are committed to circularity. It offers an array of tools for assessing existing systems, identifying gaps and implementing improvements, including:



Maturity assessment tools: Step-by-step frameworks to evaluate the effectiveness of ELT management systems across key stages in the ELT process.

Concrete examples: Case studies of ELT management systems from nine countries, illustrating a range of regulatory approaches and system maturities. Practical guidance for improvement: Action-oriented recommendations tailored to core audiences, covering the full ELT value chain from collection and sorting to processing and management.

The Toolkit also supports progress toward UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including improved resource efficiency in consumption and production (8.4), the sustainable management and use of natural resources (12.2) and substantially reducing waste generation (12.5).

“Effective ELT management is both an environmental imperative and a source of long-term value creation,” said Tania Paratian, Director of Action and Engagement at TIP.“We developed the ELT Toolkit 2.0 to offer stakeholders, no matter where they are in the world or in their ELT management journey, a strong practical foundation for building their sustainability efforts. The initiative supports our commitment to advancing more sustainable ELT management worldwide, guided by the Sustainable Development Goals.”

About TIP

Formed in 2005, the Tire Industry Project (TIP) is a voluntary CEO-driven initiative with a mission to anticipate, understand and address global environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues relevant to the tire industry and its value chain.​

TIP acts by commissioning independent research of the highest standards, collaborating on sectoral solutions and engaging with external stakeholders. ​

TIP is part of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), bringing together 10 leading tire companies that represent more than 60% of the world's tire manufacturing capacity. ​

In 2025, TIP marked its 20th anniversary-a milestone that reflects its long-term commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and fostering collective industry action to improve sustainability across the tire value chain.​

For more information, visit The Tire Industry Project.