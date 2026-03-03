The Intersection Of AI And EHS In The Tech Industry

MENAFN - 3BL) Technology is transforming how we live and work, and artificial intelligence is reshaping Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) in profound ways. In this episode, host Angelique Dickson, President of the Inogen Alliance and EVP of Antea Group USA, is joined by Charlotte Buffoni, EHS Practice Director at Antea Group UK, Julie Kreger King, Senior Consultant and Technology Segment Leader at Antea Group USA, and Karl Huntzicker, Global VP of Health and Safety at Salesforce. Together they discuss how AI is being integrated into EHS practices, the challenges of trust and accuracy, the impact on the workforce, and the evolving role of EHS professionals in this new era.

Time Stamps

01:02 Introducing Guests and Setting the Stage

02:54 How EHS Teams Are Using AI Today

06:09 Practical Applications and Early Wins in Tech

09:40 Regulatory Research and Policy Challenges

15:23 Impacts of AI on the Workforce

20:26 New Skills and Mindsets for EHS Professionals

26:28 Benefits, Risks, and Emerging Industry Practices

30:26 Looking Ahead: The Future of AI in EHS

Guest Quotes

“AI is not the end all, be all... it needs to be guided, trained, and managed by humans consistently in order for it to be effective and accurate.” – Karl“Using AI can allow EHS teams to move away from repetitive tasks... freeing them up to focus more on strategic initiatives and stakeholder engagement.” – Charlotte“It's an iterative process. The more time you spend engaging with AI, the more comfortable and effective you become. Every EHS professional needs to start that journey now.” – Julie