INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Mereo Biopharma Group Plc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines MREO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MREO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Mereo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until April 6, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Mereo securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .

On July 9, 2025, Mereo and its development partner Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. issued a press release“announc[ing] that the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 portion of the Orbit study evaluating UX143 (setrusumab) in pediatric and young adult patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is progressing toward a final analysis[.]” Following a Data Monitoring Committee meeting, the two companies advised that the final analysis would occur“around the end of the year.”

On this news, Mereo's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.25 per share, or 42.52%, to close at $1.69 per share on July 10, 2025.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Mereo announced that neither the Orbit nor the Cosmic Phase 3 studies achieved statistical significance. The press release indicated that neither study met its primary endpoint of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively, despite improved bone mineral density.

On this news, Mereo's ADR price fell $2.02 per ADR, or 87.7%, to close at $0.29 per ADR on December 29, 2025.

