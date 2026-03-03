Community Comes Together To Provide Housing For Heroes In Montvale, New Jersey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private developer, community partners and state leaders come together to deliver six affordable housing units designed to provide stability and long-term support for veterans

Montvale, New Jersey, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Veterans SOS Stakeholders Group (NJSOSVETS), in partnership with local nonprofit and government organizations, is proud to announce the opening of a new housing initiative designed specifically to support disabled veterans in Northern New Jersey. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on March 24, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 26 N Kinderkamack Road, Montvale, New Jersey, marking the official launch of the project.





The development includes six affordable housing units created exclusively for disabled veteran households. Each apartment was designed with accessibility and comfort in mind, offering a safe and supportive environment that addresses the daily needs of residents while helping them maintain independence and stability. The project reflects a strong collaboration among nonprofit organizations, public agencies, private partners, and community stakeholders who share a common goal of expanding housing access for veterans.

The initiative was coordinated through efforts led by Nouvelle LLC, with key participation from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, the New Jersey Veterans SOS Stakeholders Group, and Catholic Charities Diocese of Paterson. Together, the organizations aligned resources and programs to move the project from planning to completion.

State leaders recognized the project as part of broader efforts aimed at reducing veteran homelessness and increasing access to affordable housing across New Jersey.

"We greatly appreciate the continued support from NJDCA and the Governor's office that make projects like this a reality. Without them, we could not meet our mission to serve the Veteran community. We also want to thank the Mayor of Montvale, the Borough Administrator, and their land use board. They have been great to work with and have been a great support throughout the project." said Luciano Bruni, Managing Principal for Nouvelle LLC.

The housing project was designed not only to provide shelter, but to establish a welcoming and supportive setting that contributes to long-term quality of life. Each unit is fully furnished, ensuring that incoming residents can transition into housing without the financial and logistical burden of securing essential household items.

Ashley Furniture partnered on the initiative by supplying furniture and home essentials through a grant obtained by NJSOSVETS with support from Senator Cory Booker.“Our veterans have given so much to our country, and I will always do everything I can to take care of them,” said Senator Cory Booker.“I'm proud to have helped make this important project possible, because every New Jersey veteran deserves a safe, stable place to call home.” These contributions include beds, dressers, dining furniture, lamps, and other household necessities intended to help veterans settle into their new homes quickly and comfortably.

Senator Booker emphasized the importance of continued investment in veteran-focused housing programs and collaborative solutions that combine public and private resources.

“Bergen County, has consistently remained at the forefront of the fight to end veteran homelessness. We are proud to help carry forward the vision through our participation in the creation of the Montvale Veteran Housing Project. Together, as a community, we are doing more than building apartments-we are creating homes and ensuring that our veterans receive the respect, dignity and support they have earned through their service” said David J. Pearson, Director of Outreach for the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson SSVF (Supportive Services for Veteran and their Families) program as Co-Founder of NJ SOS Veteran Stakeholders Group.

Additional organizations contributed to the initiative through financial support, social services, and community engagement programs. Partners involved in the project include the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Cpl. Jedh C. Barker Memorial American Legion Post 153, Welcome Home Vets of New Jersey, Homes for Veterans, and the Elks Veterans Service Program. Their combined involvement helped ensure that residents will have access not only to housing but also to ongoing assistance, including benefits guidance, supportive services, and community resources.

Organizers noted that the ribbon-cutting ceremony will bring together local officials, community advocates, veterans' groups, and regional stakeholders to celebrate the completion of the project and recognize the partnerships that made it possible. The event is open to invited guests and media.

Event Details:



Date: March 24, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 26 N Kinderkamack Road, Montvale, NJ 07645

For day-of-event information or to schedule a tour, media may contact

Mr. David Pearson at (973) 818-3601 or...

Mr. Luciano Bruni at (973) 903-0268 or...

Mr. AJ Luna at 201-431-6240 or...

CONTACT: AJ Luna New Jersey Veterans SOS Stakeholders Group... 201-431-6240