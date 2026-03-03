Evictiq's AI-Powered Eviction Management Platform Surpasses 10,000 Cases Processed In Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Georgia-based platform achieves 72-hour average service time while expanding operations in nation's busiest eviction market

Atlanta, GA, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvictIQ, a Georgia-based eviction management technology platform developed by Local Evictions LLC, announced it has processed more than 10,000 successful evictions through its AI-powered platform, establishing the company as a significant operator in metro Atlanta's eviction management sector.







Metro Atlanta recorded 144,003 eviction filings in the past year-more than all of New York City-according to Princeton University's Eviction Lab. EvictIQ's platform delivers an average service time of 72 hours after filing and supports 10 distinct user roles with role-specific dashboards.

"I didn't set out to build a proptech company," said Will Addo, founder and CEO of EvictIQ. "I set out to fix a system that was failing everyone I knew. The technology was just the most efficient way to do it at scale."

Addo, who has spent more than 20 years building expertise at the intersection of real estate, law, and technology, founded the company after experiencing challenges with the eviction process as a property investor.

"I decided to understand the system better than anyone in the room. I learned Georgia eviction law inside and out. Then I asked: why does this have to be this hard? And the answer was, it doesn't. The process isn't complicated. The infrastructure supporting it is just terrible," Addo said.

The EvictIQ platform automates compliance, coordinates 10 user roles in real-time, and provides end-to-end case management for property managers, landlords, attorneys, and property management companies.

Addo also leads Smart Step Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on affordable housing preservation across eight Georgia counties.

"People want to put you in a box. You're either for landlords or for tenants. That's a false choice," Addo said. "I'm for infrastructure. When the eviction process works efficiently and transparently, landlords recover their property faster and tenants get clarity faster. When affordable housing is preserved, fewer people end up in the eviction pipeline at all. These aren't opposing goals. They're two sides of the same coin."

