Jordan Announces Reopening Of Airspace To Civil Aviation

Amman: Jordanian authorities announced Tuesday the reopening of the country's airspace to all civil aviation traffic, including departing, arriving, and transit flights, lifting the partial closure that had been in effect since Monday evening.

This decision follows a thorough review and comprehensive assessment of operational and security conditions in light of current regional developments.

Captain Deifallah Al-Farajat, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, explained in a statement that the decision to reopen the airspace was made after an in-depth risk assessment in coordination with all relevant authorities.

He emphasized that the decision is fully consistent with the highest international standards adopted in the field of civil aviation safety and security.

He affirmed that the Commission places the safety of passengers and aircrews, and the protection of the Kingdom's airspace, at the forefront of its priorities.

He noted that the Commission's technical staff continues to closely monitor regional developments around the clock to take any necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safe and regular continuity of air operations.

In this context, the authority called on travelers to maintain continuous communication with air carriers to follow operational updates and any changes that may occur to flight schedules as a result of this resumption, stressing its commitment to providing a safe and stable aviation environment.