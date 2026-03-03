403
SPORTIME Randall's Island Launches State-Of-The-Art Padel Courts
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SPORTIME, the leading owner and operator of tennis and sports clubs across the New York Tri-State area, today announced the launch of three new indoor Padel courts at SPORTIME's Randall's Island, its 260,000 sf Flagship facility. This marks SPORTIME's first Padel offering and reflects the Company's continued investment in high-quality, accessible racket sports facilities throughout the region.
SPORTIME Padel @ Randall's Island will feature three best-in-class MejorSet courts, state-of-the-art lighting, and unobstructed 40' ceiling heights in its award-winning, 50,000 sf, conditioned building, which was constructed in SPORTIME's recent expansion of the Tennis Center, with clubhouse, viewing lounges, restrooms and more, all designed to create the best indoor Padel playing conditions in NYC.
“We have created an exceptional environment for Padel in New York City,” said Ben Schlansky, SPORTIME's COO and the Senior Managing Director of the Randall's Island location.“Our goal for Padel, as with tennis, will be to offer the absolute highest-quality facilities and superior coaching and instructional programs, all at the best possible value in our market.”
SPORTIME will offer a full calendar of Padel programming and services, including group and private instruction, leagues, social play, tournaments, game-arranging and more for players of all ages and levels. Grand opening programs and events will include introductory instructional clinics, rating clinics and racket demo days. Weekly tournaments and structured“play-in” sessions with SPORTIME's certified Padel coaches will provide ongoing opportunities for players to learn, compete and develop their skills.
Although SPORTIME's Padel courts are open to all, SPORTIME Padel members will receive discounted member pricing on court-time, programs and instruction, advanced booking windows for court-time and play sessions, and full access to all that SPORTIME Randall's Island has to offer, including 29 year-round tennis courts, locker rooms, a performance training center, free parking, and an on-site café.
Padel's growth across the United States has accelerated significantly in recent years, with the United States Padel Association reporting that amateur participation has surpassed 100,000 players, with total play nearly doubling since 2020. New York is emerging as one of the country's most active Padel markets.
“We are launching Padel at our Flagship club on Randall's Island to include a full slate of playing and learning opportunities offered from day one. Our programs will be led by certified Padel coaches and will include structured clinics, level-rated open-play sessions, leagues, tournaments, and a clear pathway for players to develop and compete, starting as juniors, and any time thereafter,” said Schlansky.“Our plan is to quickly build a strong Padel community that serves as a home base for NYC Padel.”
ABOUT SPORTIME
Since 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in the Tri-State Area. SPORTIME features 20 club locations, most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington, and five new standalone pickleball locations in New York and New Jersey. SPORTIME currently offers 192 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 131 indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf-fields, camps, gyms, padel courts, pools and more, at sites across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester, in the NY Capital Region and in New Jersey. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA), SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC), SPORTIME Junior Pickleball Academy and more. SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: .
