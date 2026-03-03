403
Trustlogix Showcases Enterprise-Grade AI Agent Security At Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TrustLogix, the AI-powered data security platform for enterprise data environments, will demonstrate how enterprises can securely deploy AI agents at scale during the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit (March 9–11, 2026) at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando.
The Production AI Problem: Governance Has Not Kept Pace
AI agents have moved rapidly from experimental pilots to production deployment. However, most enterprise data governance systems were designed for human-speed access provisioning - not machine-speed autonomous decision-making.
Autonomous agents generate multi-step reasoning chains and execute actions in milliseconds. Without dynamic, purpose-based controls, they risk over-permissioned access, data leakage, and regulatory exposure.
TrustLogix addresses this gap by embedding real-time policy enforcement directly into AI workflows.
Live Demonstrations at Booth #834
TrustLogix will present three live demonstrations illustrating how organizations can deploy AI agents with enterprise-grade security already embedded:
· TrustAI Agent Security Demo - Real-time least-privilege enforcement and context-aware denial responses for clinical and financial AI agents.
· Power BI Dynamic Access Demo - Policy-driven access enforcement based on user identity, data sensitivity, and business context.
· Developer“Shift Left” Demo - Side-by-side code comparison demonstrating elimination of hardcoded authorization logic.
Executive Commentary
“Enterprise data has historically been governed by separate stakeholders operating on independent workflows,” said Ron Longo, CEO of TrustLogix.“Autonomous AI requires those controls to operate in sync and at machine speed. TrustLogix acts as the policy control plane that connects identity, purpose, and data sensitivity before exposure occurs.”
“Scaling AI agents safely requires more than authentication - it requires real-time entitlement evaluation tied to business purpose,” said Ganesh Kirti, CTO and Founder of TrustLogix.“By shifting policy enforcement left and embedding it directly into agent architectures, we ensure that data access decisions are evaluated before data is ever shared.”
Proven Enterprise Impact Across Financial Services, Healthcare, and Telecommunications Sectors
· Data access provisioning reduced from weeks to minutes
· 30–50% productivity gains in analytics workflows
· 90% faster remediation of access misconfigurations
· Centralized governance across hybrid cloud environments
Event Details
The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit runs March 9–11, 2026, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. TrustLogix executives attending include CEO Ron Longo, CTO & Founder Ganesh Kirti, Chief Product Officer Srikanth Sallaka, Field CTO Simon Thornell, and Head of Customer Success Gaurav Arora.
To schedule a meeting, visit:
TrustLogix is also co-sponsoring an exclusive CDO Roundtable Exchange Dinner on Tuesday, March 10, at Charlie's Steakhouse in Orlando. The invitation-only event brings together 40+ data, security, and AI decision-makers for an evening of networking and peer discussion. To request an invitation, visit /events.
About TrustLogix
TrustLogix is the AI-powered data security platform that enables enterprises to accelerate AI and analytics innovation without compromising security or compliance. The platform - including TrustDSPM, TrustAccess, and TrustAI - provides dynamic access controls, data security posture management, and AI agent governance across enterprise data environments including Snowflake, Databricks, and Power BI.
TrustLogix serves regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, where machine-speed enforcement and regulatory alignment are critical. Learn more at .
