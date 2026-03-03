Net Asset Value(S)

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-03 12:46:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
NAV ANNOUNCEMENT
3 MARCH 2026

Foresight Ventures VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2025 was 87.2p per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

