Dale Laszig's Blog Series In Vending Times Explores Classic And Modern Payments

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dale Laszig, a payments industry journalist and founder of DSL Direct, a boutique consultancy, has launched a blog series in Vending Times, a Connect Media publication serving the $30 billion vending ecosystem.

The series debuted alongside Laszig's guest appearance on the Automation and Self-Service Podcast, where she discussed the evolution of vending technology with former Vending Times editor Sandra Carpenter.

Inaugural installments - including“Classic vending with a modern twist,”“Classic vending: modern twist, part 2,”and“Can retrofitting save classic vending?” - examine how legacy vending infrastructure is adapting to new consumer expectations through modern payments, connectivity and AI-driven capabilities.

Aimed at payments industry professionals, the series explores how unattended retail continues to serve as a proving ground for innovation in acceptance technology, from contactless and mobile wallets to remote telemetry and retrofit solutions that extend machine lifecycles.

“Classic vending technology has shown remarkable resilience,” said Laszig.“These machines were built to last, and what's exciting is how the industry continues to modernize them with today's payments and software capabilities. It's a powerful example of how legacy infrastructure can evolve rather than disappear.”

Laszig noted that the series will continue to highlight the companies and leaders shaping the next chapter of unattended retail.

“There are more compelling stories in the pipeline from major manufacturers, service providers and operators,” she said.“I look forward to interviewing additional industry stakeholders and bringing their perspectives to this series.”

The blog series is available on VendingTimes and will continue with new installments throughout the year.

About Vending Times

Vending Times is a national publication serving the $30 billion vending industry, which includes companies that provide merchandise vending services, refreshment services, industrial foodservice, recreational services, entertainment services, amusement machines and bulk vending machines. The publication provides news, feature articles and opinion pieces that address the industry's business, legal, regulatory concerns.

About DSL Direct

DSL Direct is an independent payments industry content studio founded by journalist Dale Laszig. The firm produces authoritative reporting, executive thought leadership and strategic communications for companies across the payments, fintech and financial services ecosystem. Its work focuses on the intersection of technology, commerce and the evolving global payments infrastructure, helping industry leaders articulate innovation with clarity and credibility.