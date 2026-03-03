Strategic Development And Investment Advisory Opportunities In Southern Nevada Introduced By YH Luxury Real Estate

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As Southern Nevada continues to evolve into one of the country's most dynamic growth markets, Global Real Estate Advisor Yelena Horton is quietly introducing select development opportunities to a discerning circle of high-net-worth individuals and corporate leaders seeking strategic positioning within the region's expansion.

Known for her concierge-level representation of custom estates, waterfront properties, and executive relocations, Horton has cultivated long-standing relationships throughout the luxury real estate and development community. Through YH Luxury Real Estate, she now extends that advisory insight into carefully curated development concepts spanning hospitality, mixed-use projects, entitlement-ready land, and large-scale residential initiatives.

Residential brokerage services are conducted through Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, where Horton serves an international clientele of executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, and global investors drawn to Southern Nevada's lifestyle and tax advantages.

“Qualified investors and strategic partners are invited to explore select commercial and residential development concepts throughout the region,” Horton said.“These opportunities are introduced thoughtfully and selectively, often prior to broader market visibility.”

Leveraging established relationships with developers, landowners, and private stakeholders, YH Luxury Real Estate offers clients early perspective into projects positioned to benefit from Las Vegas' continued population growth, capital migration, and evolving hospitality and residential demand.

“While each project differs in scope and timeline, the underlying fundamentals remain compelling,” Horton added.“Our role is to help qualified clients approach these opportunities with clarity and long-term vision.”

About Yelena Horton

Horton has received multiple industry recognitions, including Top Advisor in 2025 at Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, inclusion in Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, nominations for Top 100 Women in Las Vegas, and Dynamic Woman honors by Vegas Magazine. Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty has been voted Best of Real Estate – Gold Winner by the Las Vegas Review-Journal for four consecutive years (2022–2025).

