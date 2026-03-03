Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm
|Defendants represented to unaffiliated public shareholders of Endeavor Class A common stock that the take‐private merger (the“Merger”) and the $27.50‐per‐share Merger Consideration were“fair to and in the best interests” of public shareholders;
|In reality, Defendants orchestrated a unified scheme-led by Silver Lake and Endeavor insiders-to depress minority bargaining power and the value realizable by unaffiliated public shareholders, while insiders captured future upside through rollovers and other separate benefits;
| Defendants structured the Merger to disadvantage minority shareholders by, among other things:
What's Next for Endeavor Investors?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Endeavor you have until March 18, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
No Cost to Endeavor Investors
We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Endeavor Securities Class Action?
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at
"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.
