Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (23 To 24 February 2026)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 040
|31,1108
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Feb-26
|FR0000073298
|4 042
|30,2339
|XPAR
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website, in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:"Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations":
Attachment
-
target="_blank" href="" title="2026 03 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 03 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v
