Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ipsos: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (23 To 24 February 2026)


2026-03-03 12:16:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3rd March 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period: From 23 to 24 February 2026

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 040 31,1108 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Feb-26 FR0000073298 4 042 30,2339 XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”:

Attachment

  • target="_blank" href="" title="2026 03 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va" rel="nofollow">2026 03 03_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_v

MENAFN03032026004107003653ID1110813065



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
