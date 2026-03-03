Planisware Initiates A Share Buyback Program

Paris, France, March 03, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the launch of a share buyback program under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 19, 2025 (17th resolution), in order to proceed, by December 19, 2026 at the latest, with the repurchase of Planisware shares on Euronext Paris for a maximum amount of €10 million. Repurchased shares are intended to be cancelled.

In this context, Planisware has awarded a share buyback mandate to an investment services provider (Rothschild Martin Maurel), which will execute its purchase decisions independently of Planisware. The buybacks will be carried out subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable regulations, in particular Articles 241-1 to 241-7 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

A description of the main characteristics of the share buyback program has been posted on the Planisware website ( ) on the“Regulated Information” page of the“Investors” section.

It is specified that, in accordance with applicable regulations, the liquidity contract entered into between the Company and Rothschild Martin Maurel on May 13, 2024 (as described in this description) will not be suspended during the term of the aforementioned share buyback mandate.

Appendices

Upcoming event



April 16, 2026: Q1 2026 revenue publication

June 17, 2026: 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders

July 30, 2026: H1 2026 results publication October 23, 2026: Q3 2026 revenue publication

Contact