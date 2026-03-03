403
The Larson Group Donates New Peterbilt 579EV To Pittsburg State University
A new Peterbilt 579 EV is starting a new career, helping students learn how to work on heavy-duty EV trucks at Pittsburg State University.
TLG Peterbilt is proud to announce the donation of the truck to the college's Crossland College of Technology and Department of Automative and Engineering Technology to support the expansion of its Diesel and Heavy Equipment program. The Peterbilt 579EV is equipped with industry-leading features and top-tier technology and components.
The donation will be a tool for students to get hands-on experience and real-world training so they can successfully enter the workforce with the skills and experience needed to thrive in a career in the trucking industry.
“We're excited to be able to support students, invest in their future and strengthen our partnership with Pitt State,” said Melissa Larson, TLG's Chief Operating Officer, and alum of Pitt State,“The skills they'll be able to learn with this industry-leading equipment will give them the experience employers like TLG are looking for.”
As the trucking industry begins to shift toward electric vehicle technology, the expertise of trained technicians is becoming increasingly important, making this donation even more crucial to the overall success of students. This donation gives students exposure to a variety of systems and the unique diagnostics and maintenance requirements of electric commercial vehicles.
Located in Pittsburg, Kansas, the university offers award-winning technology, business and science programs to its students.
“By giving our students access to the newest commercial EV technology, this donation ensures graduates are prepared with skills that employers are urgently seeking,” said Professor Tim Dell, who leads the Diesel & Heavy Equipment program at Pitt State.
