403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Study: Modern Dell Laptop And Peripherals Drive Faster Productivity, Better Collaboration, And Lower Power Use
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Modern aspects of work, including the emergence of AI, have made it harder for older laptops and peripherals to meet performance and experience demands. A new PT report shows that a modern Dell Pro 13 Premium laptop paired with current-generation Dell peripherals delivered measurable benefits compared to a 2020-era Dell Latitude 9410 and earlier-gen peripherals. The hands-on evaluation combined benchmarking, peripheral-specification analysis, a juried Microsoft Teams assessment, and power-usage measurement to quantify the practical impacts of upgrading complete work setups.
According to the report,“Relying on aging setups can contribute to inconsistent user experiences across fleets, management complexity, lifecycle misalignment, and compatibility challenges. Upgrading users' complete setups can help you address these issues while better aligning them with modern work patterns.” The Dell Pro 13 Premium and new Dell peripherals completed AI tasks faster; achieved better productivity benchmark scores; offered newer connectivity options; supported more usability, manageability, and security options; and offered more effective power management.
Included in the report is a feature-level examination of differences across monitors, docks, headsets, and keyboards to show how updated peripherals offer newer usability, management, and security features. Together with the other tests and analysis,“the results demonstrate that upgrading to the latest Dell setups now can help improve the user experience of your users while reducing operational and compatibility challenges from using older devices.”
For organizations seeking to modernize laptops and peripherals across their fleets, these findings suggest that adopting Dell Pro 13 Premium laptops alongside the latest-generation Dell peripherals as a complete solution can help align device lifecycles, enhance the user experience, and reduce operational complexity.
Read the full report at .
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit
According to the report,“Relying on aging setups can contribute to inconsistent user experiences across fleets, management complexity, lifecycle misalignment, and compatibility challenges. Upgrading users' complete setups can help you address these issues while better aligning them with modern work patterns.” The Dell Pro 13 Premium and new Dell peripherals completed AI tasks faster; achieved better productivity benchmark scores; offered newer connectivity options; supported more usability, manageability, and security options; and offered more effective power management.
Included in the report is a feature-level examination of differences across monitors, docks, headsets, and keyboards to show how updated peripherals offer newer usability, management, and security features. Together with the other tests and analysis,“the results demonstrate that upgrading to the latest Dell setups now can help improve the user experience of your users while reducing operational and compatibility challenges from using older devices.”
For organizations seeking to modernize laptops and peripherals across their fleets, these findings suggest that adopting Dell Pro 13 Premium laptops alongside the latest-generation Dell peripherals as a complete solution can help align device lifecycles, enhance the user experience, and reduce operational complexity.
Read the full report at .
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment