403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peer-Reviewed Study Published On MLG-50 And MLG-A50 Fulvic Formulations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mineral Logic announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research paper in the journal Scientific Reports.
The paper, titled“Integrated safety and microbiota profiling of fulvic acid formulations across in vitro and in vivo models,” presents laboratory-based research evaluating Mineral Logic's proprietary fulvic acid formulations, MLG-50 and MLG-A50.
The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Lodz and Mineral Logic scientists. It documents experimental methodologies and analytical findings related to safety assessment and biological interaction in controlled research models.
“Publication in a peer-reviewed journal reflects our commitment to transparency and scientific rigor,” said Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Mineral Logic.“We believe independent publication of research findings is an important part of responsible ingredient development.”
The research contributes to the broader scientific understanding of fulvic acid formulations derived from natural mineral sources and their measurable characteristics under laboratory conditions.
The full publication is available at:
About Mineral Logic
Mineral Logic is a U.S.-based manufacturer of fulvic acid mineral formulations sourced from a domestic mineral deposit. The company operates a proprietary Mine-to-Market process designed to ensure traceability, documentation, and quality control from extraction through finished ingredient preparation.
The paper, titled“Integrated safety and microbiota profiling of fulvic acid formulations across in vitro and in vivo models,” presents laboratory-based research evaluating Mineral Logic's proprietary fulvic acid formulations, MLG-50 and MLG-A50.
The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Lodz and Mineral Logic scientists. It documents experimental methodologies and analytical findings related to safety assessment and biological interaction in controlled research models.
“Publication in a peer-reviewed journal reflects our commitment to transparency and scientific rigor,” said Mark Williams, Chief Science Officer of Mineral Logic.“We believe independent publication of research findings is an important part of responsible ingredient development.”
The research contributes to the broader scientific understanding of fulvic acid formulations derived from natural mineral sources and their measurable characteristics under laboratory conditions.
The full publication is available at:
About Mineral Logic
Mineral Logic is a U.S.-based manufacturer of fulvic acid mineral formulations sourced from a domestic mineral deposit. The company operates a proprietary Mine-to-Market process designed to ensure traceability, documentation, and quality control from extraction through finished ingredient preparation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment