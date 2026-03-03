403
Outdoo Launches Multi Persona Roleplays To Simulate Real Buying Committees Within Closed Loop Coaching
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Outdoo today announced the launch of Multi Persona Roleplays, expanding its unified AI roleplay and coaching platform with the ability to simulate full buying committees within a single practice session. The release strengthens Outdoo's closed-loop approach to training by helping customer-facing teams rehearse complex stakeholder conversations before they happen in live deals.
Enterprise sales rarely involve a single decision maker. Reps must navigate economic buyers, technical evaluators, end users, and procurement stakeholders, often within the same meeting. Traditional roleplay tools simplify these interactions into one-on-one exchanges, leaving teams underprepared for real-world complexity.
Multi-persona roleplays change that dynamic. Multiple AI agents participate in a single simulation, each operating independently with distinct priorities, incentives, and communication styles. Conversations unfold in real time, requiring reps to manage competing viewpoints, resolve tension between stakeholders, and drive alignment toward a decision.
“Modern buying is collective and layered,” said Sachin Sinha, CRO at Outdoo.“Our platform has always focused on translating preparation into execution. With Multi Persona Roleplays, teams can now rehearse the exact stakeholder dynamics they will encounter in live opportunities, not a simplified version of them.”
Because Multi Persona Roleplays are embedded within Outdoo's unified platform, practice does not sit in isolation. Scoring frameworks, personalized feedback, and structured reinforcement connect directly to live performance data. Leaders can evaluate how effectively reps balance priorities across personas, create alignment, and progress complex conversations.
“Coaching cannot stop at theory,” Sachin Sinha added.“When teams practice managing multiple stakeholders in one environment and then carry those skills into live conversations, leaders gain measurable visibility into readiness and execution. That is where real improvement happens.”
Paras Jain, CCO at Outdoo, emphasized the operational impact.“As deal cycles become more multi-threaded, organizations need a structured way to build stakeholder orchestration skills. Multi-Persona Roleplays allow teams to practice, receive contextual feedback, and continuously refine their approach within a single closed loop system.”
Alongside this release, Outdoo has introduced Gatekeeper Agent Support that enables reps to practice navigating internal influencers and access controllers who determine whether conversations reach actual prospects. The platform also now includes Video Roleplays, adding immersive face-to-face simulations with AI avatars that strengthen communication and presence.
With Multi Persona Roleplays, Outdoo enables Fortune 500 companies like Globe Life Insurance, CMC, and Sigvaris to implement closed-loop coaching across preparation, execution, and assessment by connecting realistic stakeholder simulations with live conversation data and structured scoring, ensuring training translates into measurable improvement across complex, high-value customer interactions.
Outdoo's Enterprise Grade roleplay and coaching platform is available now. Enterprises evaluating closed-loop coaching solutions may request more information from Outdoo
