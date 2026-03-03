Lavu Publishes 2026 Restaurant POS AI Capabilities Report, Revealing A Market-Wide Gap In Operational Intelligence For Multi-Unit Operators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Feature-by-feature comparison of seven major POS platforms finds most restaurant AI is built on a single data source, leaving operators blind to their most expensive problems

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lavu Inc., the restaurant technology company behind Marty AI, today published its 2026 Restaurant POS AI Capabilities Report, a feature-by-feature comparison of artificial intelligence capabilities across seven of the most widely deployed point-of-sale platforms in the restaurant industry. The report, now available at usemarty/blog, found that most restaurant AI on the market today is built on a single data source -- leaving multi-unit operators with serious blind spots in the areas where restaurants lose the most money.

The report evaluated platforms across six areas: cross-platform data connections, automatic profit leak detection, labor compliance tracking, real-time problem alerts, AI chat assistance, and overall intelligence depth. It found a market split into three tiers, with a wide gap between the top performer and the rest.

"The restaurant industry has been talking about AI for two years, but almost all of it is built on POS data alone. The most expensive problems in a multi-unit restaurant -- unscheduled overtime, productivity gaps between stores, clock padding -- happen where POS, payroll, and scheduling data all meet. An AI that only reads one system cannot see where the money is going."

Saleem S. Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc.

The report identified three tiers of AI capability across the platforms reviewed:

Tier 1: Cross-Platform Automatic Intelligence. Lavu's Marty AI is the first restaurant AI platform to connect POS, payroll, and scheduling data simultaneously, run analysis overnight without operator input, and deliver a Morning Deposit briefing to each store manager by 6 AM with prioritized actions and exact dollar amounts.

Tier 2: Single-Platform Chat AI. Several major POS providers offer AI assistants that answer plain-English questions about their own POS data. These tools are a meaningful step up from static dashboards for single-location operators, but they are limited to their own platform's data. They cannot pull in external payroll or scheduling systems -- where the most expensive problems for multi-unit operators actually live.

Tier 3: Basic Reporting. The remaining platforms offer standard dashboard reporting with no AI capabilities, no automatic intelligence, and no cross-platform data integration.

The findings are grounded in a live deployment. In Q4 2025, Lavu ran Marty across a 169-store franchise group over 92 days, connecting three separate data sources -- POS, scheduling, and payroll -- covering 3.2 million transactions across the portfolio.

$1.86M

Annual productivity losses from staffing gaps across locations. 85 stores were overstaffed by a combined 36,384 labor hours per year relative to their revenue.

9,558

Unscheduled shifts identified in a single quarter across 166 stores -- employees clocking in outside their scheduled times, invisible to any single system.

2.5x

The gap between the best and worst performing stores in revenue per labor hour -- $93 vs. $37. Same brand, same menu, same market. Invisible without cross-platform data.

That 2.5x productivity gap was the most telling finding. The best store in the group generated $93 in revenue for every labor hour worked. The lowest generated $37. Finding that gap required POS sales data, scheduled hours from the labor platform, and actual pay from the payroll system -- all in one place at the same time. No single-platform AI would surface it because the answer lives across three separate systems.

"This is the part the industry is missing. Everyone is building AI chat on top of their own POS data, and that is useful. But the problems that cost multi-unit operators the most money -- the ones worth seven figures a year -- are cross-system problems. You will not find them inside any single platform. That is the gap this report documents, and it is the gap Marty was built to close."

Saleem S. Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc.

The full 2026 Restaurant POS AI Capabilities Report, including the complete feature comparison, three-tier breakdown, and 169-store operational study, is available at

Lavu is offering a free 48-hour cash recovery analysis for qualified multi-unit restaurant operators. The analysis uses read-only access to existing systems, makes no operational changes, and delivers findings within two business days. Operators can request access at

