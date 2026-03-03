Kids Water Brand Wave Kidstm Sponsors 48Th Annual Firecracker Run In Los Angeles During Lunar New Year Celebration
Now in its 48th year, the Firecracker Run is a Los Angeles tradition that brings families together for a day of movement, celebration, and healthy habits.
At the event, Wave Kids hosted a hydration station and introduced families to its kid-sized 8.4-ounce cans filled with nothing but refreshing, crisp water.
Wave Kids makes drinking water more fun, with no sugar, no dyes, no (hidden) caffeine, and no plastic kiddie straws.
Each can features original artwork created by real kids and interactive, color-changing ink activated by cold or sunlight, turning plain water into something kids actually get excited about.
Founded by FDA regulatory attorney and mom Shelly Garg, Wave Kids was created to give kids something better: a drink that's healthy, fun, and truly made for them.
“Our goal is to make water the drink kids choose,” said Garg.“When water feels like it was made just for them, healthy habits follow.”
Wave Kids is available at Wave-Kids.
About Wave Kids
Wave KidsTM is the first-ever canned water brand made just for kids - with no sugar, no nonsense, and tons of fun. Founded by a practicing FDA attorney and mom, each color-changing can features bold, kid-drawn artwork, and a mission rooted in health, sustainability, and pure joy. Wave Kids is here to change the way kids hydrate – and prove that families don't have to choose between healthy and fun. With a kid-first voice that's Super Refreshing, Seriously SillyTM, it's water kids will actually want to drink. Learn more at and follow @helloWaveKids on Instagram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment