Kids Water Brand Wave Kidstm Sponsors 48Th Annual Firecracker Run In Los Angeles During Lunar New Year Celebration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave KidsTM, the first-ever canned water brand designed specifically For Kids, By KidsTM, participated as a sponsor of the 48th Annual Firecracker Run in Los Angeles, including the event's Kiddie Run, held in celebration of Lunar New Year.

Now in its 48th year, the Firecracker Run is a Los Angeles tradition that brings families together for a day of movement, celebration, and healthy habits.

At the event, Wave Kids hosted a hydration station and introduced families to its kid-sized 8.4-ounce cans filled with nothing but refreshing, crisp water.

Wave Kids makes drinking water more fun, with no sugar, no dyes, no (hidden) caffeine, and no plastic kiddie straws.

Each can features original artwork created by real kids and interactive, color-changing ink activated by cold or sunlight, turning plain water into something kids actually get excited about.

Founded by FDA regulatory attorney and mom Shelly Garg, Wave Kids was created to give kids something better: a drink that's healthy, fun, and truly made for them.

“Our goal is to make water the drink kids choose,” said Garg.“When water feels like it was made just for them, healthy habits follow.”

Wave Kids is available at Wave-Kids.

About Wave Kids

