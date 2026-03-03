Japan Gift Card Business And Investment Report 2026 Featuring Amazon, Rakuten, 7-Eleven, Lawson, Ito-Yokado, AEON Retail, Familymart, Daimaru Matsuzakaya, Yodobashi Camera, And Uniqlo

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Gift Card Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on Gift Card Market Size, Retail & Corporate Spend, Competitive Landscape, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The gift card market in Japan is anticipated to grow by 7.4% annually, forecasting a valuation of USD 26.61 billion by 2026. The market showed robust growth from 2021 to 2025 with an 8% CAGR and is expected to continue its upward trajectory with a projected CAGR of 7% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 34.87 billion.

Major platforms with existing user accounts, wallets, and loyalty systems are favored. Competition is centered around balance visibility, redemption flexibility, and usability, not solely on price or variety. The market is moderately concentrated, with ecosystems and payment rails shaping competitive dynamics rather than standalone gift card specialists.

Shift to Account-Linked Digital Value



Gift cards are transitioning from physical products to digital balances linked to user accounts on platforms like Amazon Japan and Rakuten, enabling partial redemption, balance tracking, and integration with loyalty programs. This trend is predicted to accelerate, reducing the relevance of standalone physical cards and increasing adoption of prepaid account functionalities.

Integration with Mobile Wallets and QR Payments



Gift cards are now embedded within mobile wallets and QR-based payment apps, with PayPay and LINE Pay supporting digital redemptions at checkout, alongside wallet balances. Retailers view gift cards as stored wallet values, and consumer expectations lean towards gift value operating similar to cash equivalents within these apps.

Corporate Promotions Utilizing Gift Cards



Companies are increasingly leveraging gift cards for rewards and promotions, appreciating their traceability and control in comparison to cash bonuses. This will boost demand for digital-only gift cards with robust tracking and control features.

Focus on Closed-Loop Ecosystems



Gift cards are tailored to lock spend within closed ecosystems like digital content and gaming platforms. These cards serve as gateways to ecosystems rather than brand-specific vouchers, driving higher user retention and engagement.

Key Players and Recent Trends



Amazon Japan leads as a top multi-category issuer, using gift cards to support account-based spending. Rakuten tightly integrates gift cards into its ecosystem, enhancing cross-service usage.

Apple and Google maintain strong ecosystem-wide positions. New market entrants are leveraging wallet-based distribution rather than standalone approaches. Recent trends focus on expanding digital denominations and wallet storage capabilities.

