Net Asset Value(S)

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the“ Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 27 February 2026, the unaudited Net Asset Value (“ NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 33.10 pence.

