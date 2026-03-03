Synoptic Data Selected For NOAA Protech 2.0 Weather Domain Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synoptic Data, a Public Benefit Corporation operating the world's largest real-time environmental data platform, announced today that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) awarded the company a position on the ProTech 2.0 Weather Domain contract vehicle, advancing Synoptic's mission to provide weather data for all.

The multiple award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) program supports NOAA's weather mission, which is responsible for delivering weather, water, and climate information that protects lives and property and supports the U.S. economy. From hurricane response and aviation safety to agriculture, energy reliability, and ground transportation, its mission depends on timely, accurate, and accessible environmental data.

ProTech strengthens NOAA's ability to meet those demands by prequalifying scientific and technical partners that compete for task orders which support operational needs. Under the Weather Domain, this includes environmental data management, observation system support, modeling, analysis, and decision support services that help NOAA move data more efficiently into forecasts and warnings. The ProTech contract vehicles are also available for use by other bureaus within the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC), expanding the potential impact of the program across related federal missions.

By having a ProTech award, Synoptic can now compete to support projects that expand observational coverage, improve data integration across networks, and deliver quality-controlled real-time information into NOAA workflows. Increasing the density and accessibility of surface, upper air, marine and other observations directly supports impact-based decision making to protect the public and property, particularly during extreme events such as hurricanes and severe weather.

“Being selected for ProTech 2.0 reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that high-quality environmental data is available where and when it is needed,” said Ashish Raval, President and CEO of Synoptic.“We look forward to supporting NOAA and other US Dept. of Commerce efforts to advance forecasting, improve resilience, and better serve communities and critical industries across the country.”

Under the contract's five-year base period, with a five-year option period, Synoptic will be eligible to compete for task orders under the ProTech 2.0 Weather Domain, a multiple-award contract with a potential ceiling of $8 billion. This opportunity positions Synoptic to support large-scale modernization efforts, contributing tools and expertise that enhance weather and environmental data access and strengthen situational awareness across NOAA and other federal government operations.

About Synoptic Data

Synoptic Data is building the world's largest real-time environmental data platform. As a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) provider, we deliver high-resolution, real-time and historical weather and environmental data at scale, supporting critical decisions across public safety, infrastructure, research, and operations. Our platform combines cutting-edge cloud architecture, scalable APIs, and a robust data integration framework to turn complex environmental data into actionable insights. Our intuitive tools-such as the Synoptic Data Viewer and Weather API-make complex environmental data easily accessible and reliable across diverse industries. Trusted by businesses, government agencies, and researchers, Synoptic enables faster, smarter responses to weather and climate-related challenges. Synoptic is a certified B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, committed to advancing environmental data accessibility and resilience. Learn more at .