Ram Charan's 'Peddi' Unveils Second Track 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' By AR Rahman

The makers of Ram Charan's much-awaited 'Peddi' have unveiled a second track from the film titled 'Rai Rai Raa Raa'. Yet another high-energy anthem, with Ram Charan showcasing his effortless dance moves, style, and undeniable swag; adding to the magic is the music by AR Rahman, whose vibrant composition elevates the song into a pulsating and upbeat number. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

Prior to this, the film's first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri', created quite a buzz soon after its release. The track has already garnered over 200 million views across various platforms, reflecting the growing excitement around the film's music. The second song is also set to take the internet by storm and become a chart-topping hit.

About Peddi: Cast and Production Details

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and in collaboration with leading production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is scheduled for release on April 30, 2026.

Ever since its announcement, the project has generated immense buzz and excitement worldwide. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)