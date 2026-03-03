EXL Named A Leader In Everest Group Customer Experience Services In Insurance Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been named a Leader in the Everest Group Customer Experience (CX) Services in Insurance Operations PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

The Everest Group report examined 21 leading CX services in insurance operations providers, including Property and Casualty (P&C) and Life and Annuities (L&A) services. The assessment delivers an objective, comparative lens on provider innovation and maturity, allowing companies to align sourcing strategy with long-term CX transformation goals.

The report cited EXL's deep domain expertise across both the P&C and L&A lines, robust data and AI capabilities and versatile suite of proprietary tools as company-wide strengths.

“EXL brings a consulting-led approach to insurance CX transformation, integrating advisory, engineering and operations through a unified delivery model,” says Dinesh Singh Udawat, practice director, Everest Group.“Its data and AI-led investments are enhancing its ability to automate the claims processes, deploy AI agents and redesign digital journeys for customers. Backed by deep P&C and L&A insurance expertise and a strong global delivery footprint, EXL is well positioned to support insurers' end-to-end CX transformation, leading to its position as a Leader on the CX Services in Insurance Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework that measures an organization's impact created within the market and the ability to deliver solutions successfully. Market Impact is evaluated through market adoption, portfolio mix and value delivered. Vision and capability, the measurement for successful solution delivery, is assessed by evaluating each firm's vision and strategy, scope of offered services, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. The report uses this framework to classify service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants.

“Digital disruptions and rising customer expectations have forced insurance companies to pivot from transactional outsourcing toward data and AI transformational initiatives,” said Vivek Jetley, EXL president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences.“At EXL, we are working hard to ensure that insurers can continue to provide a seamless, integrated customer experience amid this industry-wide shift, leading to better policy servicing, claims handling, and customer outcomes.”

To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click here. To learn more about how EXL embeds AI into insurance customer service workflows, click here.

For more information about EXL's insurance solutions, click here.



