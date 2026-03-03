Dezero Launches The World's First AI 'Second Brain' For Crypto Traders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Abu Dhabi, UAE, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeZero has just announced its public launch. The platform positions itself as the first true "Second Brain for Traders." It targets the gap between raw blockchain data and actionable retail strategy.









Artificial intelligence has long promised to transform financial markets. Most tools, however, have fallen short. DeZero changes that. It arrives at a moment when the market demands more than charts - it demands insight.

A Triple-Threat Architecture

DeZero launches with three integrated tools. Each tool targets a specific failure point in the retail trading experience.

DeZero's Chatbot functions as a Strategic Interpreter. It connects to live market flows and liquidity data in real time. Unlike generic large language models, it explains the 'Why' behind every market signal.

For example, when a trader asks about Altseason probability, DeZero analyzes capital divergence. It identifies how liquidity flows into Bitcoin ETFs rather than Altcoins. The result: context-rich intelligence, not generic definitions.

Crypto markets face an epidemic of Honeypots and sophisticated scams. DeZero acts as a high-fidelity Security Shield against these threats. The platform dissects smart contracts in real time. It identifies malicious code and liquidity traps with near-perfect accuracy. In stress tests, DeZero flagged fraudulent tokens that bypassed traditional filters. User capital stays protected.

DeZero democratizes institutional-grade data. It translates raw blockchain movements (Whale activity, exchange flows) into simple visual insights.

Traders gain the ability to see the 'Invisible Market.' Ultimately, DeZero works to identify accumulation or distribution phases before they appear on price candles. The project is building a system based on timing advantage, which splits informed decisions and emotional reactions.

From Smart Assistant to Autonomous Manager

DeZero's initial launch marks the beginning of a larger vision. The platform currently serves as an indispensable Smart Assistant. Its roadmap, however, goes further.

Upcoming updates include direct Exchange Integration across both CEX and DEX environments. DeZero's AI will then move from advisory to execution. It will take over Risk Management and Position Sizing - eliminating the most destructive element in trading: human emotion.

About DeZero

DeZero builds AI-driven tools for retail cryptocurrency traders. Its mission centers on democratizing institutional-grade intelligence. The platform's ecosystem brings advanced on-chain analytics, security auditing, and strategic AI interpretation to a whole new level. In this framework, accessibility to every trader is one core feature to mention.

The links below represent a direct way to keep in touch with this rapidly growing project.

Official Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram

