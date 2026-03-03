Birchtech Issues Shareholder Letter And Provides Corporate Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORSICANA, Texas, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the“Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today issued the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Richard MacPherson.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2025 was a defining year for Birchtech. We advanced the commercialization of our water platform, strengthened our recurring clean air revenues, and secured a final federal court judgment that meaningfully reinforces the value of our intellectual property portfolio. As we enter 2026, Birchtech stands on a stronger foundation and is well positioned for continued revenue growth - with proven technologies, expanding commercial traction, and a defined strategy focused on scaling both our Clean Air and Water Treatment solutions toward sustained profitability.

Clean Air Technologies

Our Clean Air technologies continue to provide a stable and recurring revenue base.

During 2025, we secured additional licensing agreements with major regional utilities, further validating adoption of our patented SEA® mercury capture technology. Since initiating our intellectual property protection efforts in 2019, we have entered into numerous licensing agreements - including with utilities previously named in litigation - resulting in approximately $37 million in license fees and settlements received since 2020.

In December 2025, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware increased our federal court judgment to approximately $78 million in our patent infringement case against operating companies of refined coal. With final judgment entered, we have initiated the collection process.

Although defendants have filed an appeal, we believe the comprehensive judicial review supporting the ruling provides a strong basis for upholding the federal court's judgment through any appeal efforts. Successful collection would represent the culmination of years of disciplined intellectual property enforcement and materially strengthen our financial position.

Clean Water Technologies

Our innovative market approach in water treatment solutions represents the Company's most significant long-term growth opportunity.

Birchtech provides a full-service, turnkey model designed to support engineering firms, consultants, and smaller municipal utilities seeking cost-effective compliance solutions. Our services include:



On-site treatment assessments

System design and implementation

Infrastructure optimization Media changeout and lifecycle management

Media replacement projects are expected to become a meaningful source of recurring revenue, differentiating Birchtech as a long-term supply and service partner rather than a single-product vendor. We are currently involved with several media changeout projects, which should ultimately form a significant recurring revenue base that will set us apart as specialists in integrative solutions for both supply and service. We look forward to bringing material updates to the market as we move forward with these developments.

The United States relies on nearly 50,000 community water systems, and we are strategically targeting small- to mid-sized utilities where compliance pressures are increasing and internal resources are limited. Through active participation in multiple state Rural Water Associations (RWAs), our team conducts training programs and technical workshops that position Birchtech as a trusted expert in compliant water treatment.

We are currently engaged in multiple municipal and institutional pilot programs, including Rapid Small-Scale Column Testing (RSSCT) projects at university systems that could convert into multi-year carbon supply opportunities beginning in 2027. With more than 500 public universities across our initial target regions, we see substantial addressable demand.

In industrial wastewater applications, our longstanding relationships within the coal-fired utility sector create a natural expansion path. Across approximately 200 coal plants nationwide, many face wastewater discharge requirements involving contaminants such as arsenic, selenium, mercury, and other heavy metals - areas where our expertise is directly applicable.

In October, we announced purchase orders totaling approximately $0.9 million from a large mid-Atlantic utility for wastewater filtration media replacement at two generating stations. We have made meaningful progress on these projects and expect continued commercial momentum as our pipeline advances.

Birchtech Carbon RejuvenationTM Centers

A critical strategic initiative is our Carbon RejuvenationTM program.

Recent demonstrations with regulated municipal utilities showed that thermally rejuvenated granular activated carbon (rGAC) performs comparably to virgin carbon for PFAS removal. Unlike landfilled spent carbon, thermal rejuvenation destroys PFAS contaminants while restoring carbon for reuse - offering utilities a lower-cost and environmentally superior lifecycle solution.

In 2026, we plan to begin construction of our first GAC rejuvenation facility, supporting our rGAC initiative for smaller utilities. The facility is expected to come online as early as late 2027.

This initiative has the potential to create a vertically integrated, recurring revenue model combining supply, regeneration, and service.

Capital Markets Milestones

We recently completed several transformative capital markets initiatives.



In December, we executed a reverse stock split to enhance marketability and institutional positioning.

On February 26, 2026, Birchtech began trading on the NYSE American, expanding our visibility and improving liquidity. Concurrent with the uplisting, we completed a $15 million capital raise, strengthening our balance sheet and supporting expansion of our water business and Carbon RejuvenationTM infrastructure.



We thank our shareholders for their continued support throughout this important transition to a national exchange.

2026 Outlook

We believe 2026 will be a milestone year for Birchtech.

In Clean Air, we expect continued licensing activity and product supply agreements that reinforce recurring revenue strength.

In Water Treatment, we are advancing multiple pilot programs designed to validate PFAS removal media and optimize compliance strategies. Our data-driven, performance-based approach differentiates us in a market seeking practical, cost-efficient solutions.

Over the past year, we nearly doubled staffing in key technical and operational roles to support this growth. Our Design Centers, providing complementary analytic and carbon rejuvenation services, are expected to become meaningful contributors to revenue beginning in 2026.

Supported by:



A stable emissions control foundation

A strengthened balance sheet

Significant litigation success Disciplined capital allocation

Birchtech enters 2026 positioned for continued expansion in water treatment and long-term value creation. To our shareholders, thank you for your trust and partnership. We remain focused on delivering environmental impact and economic return through innovation, execution, and strategic growth.

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Birchtech Corp.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech's business. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management's best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

