Global Stock Drop Deepens Amid Mideast Tensions
Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, as a global stocks rout deepened amid a widening conflict in the Middle East, while prices of precious metals fell on a stronger U.S. dollar.
Monday, the TSX grabbed 201.28 points to 34,541.27.
March futures collapsed 1.9% Tuesday.
The selloff in global stocks deepened on Monday as the conflict in Middle East spiked energy prices, raising fears of inflation among investors.
Prime Minister Mark Carney reached Australia on Tuesday, as the country seeks to diversify trade relations beyond the U.S. Carney is on a multi-leg trip across the Asia-Pacific region, also taking in Japan and India.
In after-market earnings on Monday, Capstone Copper reported quarterly profit below estimates. The copper producer's Australia-listed shares closed 8.1% lower on Tuesday.
ON BAYSTREET
Monday, the TSX Venture Exchange took on 10 points to 1,107.60.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. stock futures tumbled Tuesday, undoing a Monday equity comeback, as oil prices spiked again and traders began to worry the U.S.-Iran conflict could drag on longer than anticipated.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials plummeted 702 points, or 1.4%, to 48,243.
Futures for the S&P 500 index slid 98 points, or 1.4%, to 6,709.25.
Futures for the NASDAQ dumped 445.25 points, or 1.8%. to 24,580.
Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander said the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most vital transit route for crude oil - is closed and that Iran would set ablaze ships attempting the route, Reuters reported, citing Iranian media.
U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that the conflict could continue for more than four weeks.
Tech stocks, which led the Monday intraday comeback, were lower in early trading Tuesday. Nvidia and Broadcom lost 2% each in premarket trading. Most of the stocks in the S&P 500 were in the red except for oil and energy stocks.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 sank 3.1%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.1%.
Oil prices rocketed $5.11 to $76.34 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices backed off $99.90 to $5,211.70 U.S an ounce.
