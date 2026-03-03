Russia Files Lawsuit Over Frozen Assets, European Commission Responds
When asked about a lawsuit filed by Russia with the General Court of the European Union challenging the Council of the European Union regulation of December 12, 2025, which introduced the indefinite immobilization of Russian sovereign assets, Ujvari said the European Commission had taken note of the lawsuit filed by Russia's Central Bank.
He added that the case was part of a growing number of legal challenges brought by Russia against EU measures supporting Ukraine and that the Commission was therefore not surprised by the move.Read also: ISW: Putin wants to use Trump's Board of Peace to recover frozen assets and offset war costs
The spokesperson stressed that the European Commission was fully confident in the legality of the regulation and its compatibility with EU legislation and international law.
In December 2025, the European Union decided to immobilize Russia's sovereign assets indefinitely, eliminating the need to renew the measure every six months.
EU leaders also agreed that a loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027, approved at the December summit, would be repaid by Ukraine only after it receives reparations from Russia.
Until then, according to the summit conclusions, Russia's sovereign assets will remain immobilized, and the European Union reserves the right to use them to repay the loan in full compliance with EU legislation and international law.
Photo: pexels
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment