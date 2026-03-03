Upexi To Participate In Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Webull Digital Asset Treasury Crypto Webinar
Date: March 12, 2026, 1:40 PM ET
Speaker: Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Virtual Presentation
38 th Annual ROTH Conference
Date: March 22-24, 2026
Location: The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA
Attendees: Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
Type: Investor Meetings
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Upexi's management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at ....
About Upexi, Inc.
Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana, the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain, Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see for more information.
Company Contact
Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer
(203) 442-5391
...
Investor Relations Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
...
Legal Disclaimer:
