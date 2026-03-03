Peshawar's Imran Khan Stadium Faces Scrutiny Most National T20 Matches Shifted To Rawalpindi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A new controversy has emerged regarding the standards and security arrangements at Peshawar's Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, leading to the decision to move most matches of the National T20 Cricket Tournament to Rawalpindi. However, the semi-final and final will still be held in Peshawar.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer said at a press conference in Lahore that some facilities at the Peshawar stadium still do not meet the required standards, which necessitated moving the National T20 Tournament matches.

He expressed hope that the situation would be clarified by the end of this week and assured that efforts are being made for PSL matches to be held in Peshawar in the future.

Also Read: Bajaur Sports Fund Mismanagement: Players and Officials Demand Accountability

On the other hand, Director General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, stated that according to PCB's Domestic Chief Khurram Niazi, the primary reason for moving the matches is security concerns.

He added that matches starting from March 5 have been shifted to Rawalpindi, but the semi-final and final will still take place in Peshawar.

Responding to Salman Naseer's statement, Tashfeen Haider said that the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium is fully prepared and meets the required standards, and the provincial government has also been assured regarding hosting PSL matches.

Khurram Niazi confirmed that there is no major issue regarding the stadium's facilities.

It is worth noting that questions have been raised about the stadium's standards and security arrangements in the past as well.

Even after being renamed Imran Khan Cricket Stadium last year, the venue faced criticism. The ground has long been deprived of hosting international matches, and some construction projects have also experienced delays.

Recently, domestic matches have been held at this stadium, and the provincial government, with the cooperation of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, organized an exhibition match as well.