Kremlin Says Putin Works on Defusing Middle East Crisis
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is actively working to cool surging tensions across the Middle East, the Kremlin confirmed Tuesday, as the region braces under the weight of an intensifying military confrontation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the disclosure to state news agency TASS, confirming that Moscow has been leveraging its unique diplomatic channels — including direct lines to Iranian leadership — to express alarm over ongoing strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure.
"Putin will certainly make, and is making, every effort to facilitate at least a minor easing of tensions," Peskov said.
Peskov stressed that Putin has personally raised deep concerns about infrastructure attacks during high-level regional conversations, using Russia's established dialogue with Tehran as a platform to press the issue directly.
The diplomatic push follows a sweeping series of calls Putin held Monday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain — all centered on the deteriorating regional outlook and Moscow's readiness to assist in stabilizing it. On Tuesday, Putin extended those discussions to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The outreach comes as the Middle East confronts its most volatile crisis in years. Coordinated strikes by the US and Israel targeting Iran have claimed the lives of several senior figures, among them Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — a seismic development that has sharply escalated the conflict. Iran has since launched retaliatory missile and drone salvos against Israel and broader regional targets, striking US military installations and energy infrastructure.
