US Reports Missile Shortages During Ongoing Iran Offensive
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly experiencing shortages of key missile systems, including Tomahawk land-attack missiles and SM-3 interceptors, amid its joint military campaign with Israel against Iran, according to CNN.
A senior US official told the outlet that Washington expects a significant escalation in attacks within the next 24 hours, even as missile and interceptor supplies continue to decline. The initial wave of strikes is said to have weakened Iran’s defensive capabilities. The next phase is expected to target Iran’s missile production facilities, drone infrastructure, and naval assets.
The Pentagon is also facing reduced stocks of Patriot missile systems, partly due to extensive use by Ukrainian forces during the ongoing war with Russia.
Since the start of the joint operation on Saturday, US Central Command reported major results, including the destruction of 11 Iranian vessels in the Gulf of Oman. President Donald Trump claimed that 49 Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, had been killed. US B-2 bombers also reportedly struck hardened Iranian ballistic missile sites.
At the same time, the campaign has resulted in American casualties, with six US service members killed and 18 seriously wounded. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Gulf states hosting US military assets.
