US Sanctions Rwandan Army, Officers Over Support for Congo Rebels
(MENAFN) The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s military and four senior officers, accusing them of backing the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Rwandan Defense Force (RDF) along with Army Chief of Staff Vincent Nyakarundi, Maj. Gen. Ruki Karusisi, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Mubarakh Muganga, and Special Operations Force Commander Brig. Gen. Stanislas Gashugi.
Washington alleged that the RDF has been actively supporting, training, and fighting alongside the M23, a group already sanctioned by both the US and the United Nations. According to US officials, this backing enabled the rebels to capture key areas, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, as well as mining sites in eastern Congo. The US also accused the M23 of carrying out summary executions and acts of violence against civilians, including women and children.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for the immediate withdrawal of Rwandan troops, weapons, and equipment from Congo. He warned that Washington would use all available measures to enforce compliance with the Washington Accords, a peace agreement signed in December by the leaders of Congo and Rwanda under the auspices of US President Donald Trump.
