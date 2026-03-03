Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll from U.S.-Israel Strikes on Iran Hits 787

2026-03-03 06:24:10
(MENAFN) The death toll from relentless US-Israeli strikes on Iran has climbed to 787, the Iranian Red Crescent confirmed Tuesday, as search and rescue teams continued to comb through the rubble of bombed buildings across the country.

The organization disclosed the updated figure in a written statement cited by state-run media, though no information was provided on the number of wounded.

The large-scale offensive, now entering its fifth consecutive day, has systematically decapitated Iran's leadership. Among those killed since Saturday are Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a string of senior military officials, in what amounts to one of the most devastating strikes on a nation's command structure in modern history.

Tehran has refused to absorb the blows without response, launching successive waves of drone and missile attacks against Israel and Gulf states hosting US military assets. Six American service members have been killed in the retaliatory strikes, with several others critically wounded.

With rescue operations still active beneath the debris of destroyed structures and no ceasefire in sight, the death toll is expected to rise further as recovery efforts reach deeper into the wreckage.

