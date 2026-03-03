403
UN: 473M Children Face Unprecedented Risk as Global Conflicts Rise
(MENAFN) A senior UN official sounded the alarm Monday over an unprecedented crisis engulfing the world's children, warning the Security Council that armed conflicts have reached their highest number since World War II and that verified atrocities against minors are surging at alarming rates.
"This debate comes at a moment of exceptional relevance. Today, we face the highest number of armed conflicts since the Second World War. The number of civilians killed in these conflicts is the highest in decades," UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council, which was chaired by US first lady Melania Trump.
"Our reality is clear: when conflicts erupt, children are among those most severely affected," she said.
DiCarlo pointed to the preceding 48 hours as a stark illustration of that reality, noting schools across Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman had shuttered and shifted to remote learning amid the escalating regional military campaign. She also flagged deeply troubling reports emerging from Iran of possible deaths of dozens of children following a strike on an elementary school in the town of Minab, disclosing that US authorities have announced they are examining the reports.
The statistics DiCarlo presented painted a harrowing picture of a generation under siege. One in every five children globally — 473 million — is currently living in or fleeing a conflict zone. UN-verified grave violations against children surged 25% between 2023 and 2024, while rape and other forms of sexual violence climbed by 35%.
Schools — long considered sanctuaries — are increasingly becoming targets. "In violent conflicts, schools can be one of the only safe spaces that protect children from recruitment, trafficking and exploitation," DiCarlo said.
"Education in conflict zones is lifesaving and life-sustaining."
The scale of deliberate destruction of educational infrastructure is staggering. "In 2024 alone, the United Nations verified a total of 2,374 attacks on schools and hospitals. Many more are unverified due to lack of access," she said.
DiCarlo added that 234 million children in crisis and conflict situations currently need educational support, while 85 million are completely out of school — a crisis made more acute by a 24% drop in emergency education funding even as demand intensifies.
Digital dangers layered an additional dimension onto the crisis. "To ensure that the opportunities provided by technology are realized, we must mitigate its risks. Children in conflict face heightened online threats: exploitation, trafficking, radicalization, digital recruitment into armed groups, and cyberbullying," she said, while urging member states to close funding gaps in education.
Her closing appeal was blunt: "The most effective way to protect children from conflict is to prevent and end wars."
Chairing the session, US first lady Melania Trump framed the issue as a generational responsibility, arguing that "the path to peace depends on us taking responsibility to empower our children through education and technology."
"Conflict arises from ignorance, but knowledge creates understanding, replacing fear with peace and unity," she said, calling on the Council members to "safeguard learning in our communities and promote access to heightened education for all."
