Automation And Control In Water And Wastewater Industry Business Report 2026: Market To Expand By $1.5 Billion Between 2024-2030 - Public-Private Partnerships Facilitate Infrastructure Modernization

Dublin, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation and Control in Water and Wastewater Market - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Automation and Control in Water and Wastewater was valued at US$4.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The rising complexity of water and wastewater treatment processes, driven by tightening environmental regulations and increasing urban populations, has positioned automation as an indispensable component in utility operations. Traditional manual systems are no longer sufficient to handle the scale, consistency, and quality demands required today.

The growth in the automation and control in water and wastewater market is driven by several factors. Increasing urbanization and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, have placed immense pressure on water resources, necessitating smarter management solutions. Regulatory mandates around water conservation and pollution control are forcing utilities and industries to adopt automated control systems to maintain compliance and avoid penalties.

Technological advancements, such as real-time data analytics, machine learning algorithms, and remote SCADA control, are making automation not only more efficient but also more accessible to medium and small-scale facilities. Additionally, the rise in public-private partnerships (PPPs) in water infrastructure projects is creating new avenues for automated system deployment. End-user demand for uninterrupted and safe water supply is also compelling utilities to adopt predictive maintenance and automated anomaly detection tools. Lastly, growing concerns around cybersecurity and resilience are leading to the integration of more robust, digitally secure automation systems in water infrastructure worldwide.

What Technological Advances Are Revolutionizing This Sector?

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and IoT (Internet of Things) are significantly transforming the automation landscape in water and wastewater sectors. AI-driven analytics are being employed to optimize chemical dosing, detect anomalies in system behavior, and predict potential failures before they happen. Meanwhile, IoT sensors collect granular data on flow rates, contamination levels, and system pressure, feeding it into centralized dashboards for seamless monitoring.

The integration of cloud computing enables remote access and centralized control of multiple facilities spread across regions. Advanced robotics are also beginning to play a role in performing high-risk or high-precision tasks such as pipeline inspections and sludge removal. Additionally, cybersecurity technologies are evolving in tandem to protect these highly critical and often vulnerable infrastructure systems from digital threats. These innovations are enhancing operational efficiency, increasing safety, and reducing overall maintenance costs - driving the sector towards smarter, more autonomous solutions.

How Are End Users and Stakeholders Responding to This Shift?

Utilities, industries, and municipalities are increasingly aligning with automation as a strategic imperative rather than an optional upgrade. Public water utilities, facing growing scrutiny over water quality and operational accountability, are heavily investing in automation platforms that offer real-time compliance tracking and operational diagnostics.

Industrial sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals are leveraging automation to meet their internal sustainability goals and to align with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. This shift is not only top-down from large corporations but is also driven by public demand for clean water and transparent utility governance.

International funding agencies and governments are playing an active role through policy mandates and financial assistance, accelerating the implementation of modernized infrastructure in both developed and developing regions. These responses collectively signal a paradigm shift toward digital water management systems that prioritize long-term resource sustainability.

Report Scope



Segments: Solution (SCADA Systems, Programmable Logic Controllers, Distributed Control Systems, Telemetry Systems, Alarm Management Systems, Leak Detection Systems, Remote Monitoring & Control Systems, Other Solutions). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the SCADA Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Programmable Logic Controllers segment is also set to grow at 6.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $897.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

