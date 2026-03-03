403
U.S. Embassy in Kuwait Shuts Down Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait shuttered its operations Tuesday with no set reopening date, marking a dramatic escalation in diplomatic precautions as the United States and Israel entered a fourth consecutive day of war against Iran.
In an official statement published on X, the embassy declared, "Due to ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice. All routine and emergency consular appointments have been cancelled."
The closure follows a sweeping travel warning issued Monday by the U.S. Department of State, which urged all American nationals to immediately evacuate the Middle East "due to serious safety risks." The advisory cast a wide geographic net, encompassing Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
The crisis was ignited Saturday morning when joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes struck Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, members of his family, senior military commanders, and civilians. Iran launched multiple retaliatory waves of missiles and drones in response, targeting Israel and U.S. military installations scattered across the region.
The embassy shutdown signals a rapid deterioration of the security landscape, with Washington increasingly moving to protect its diplomatic personnel as the conflict shows no signs of abating.
