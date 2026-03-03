Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish President, Merz Discuss US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

Turkish President, Merz Discuss US-Israeli Attacks on Iran


2026-03-03 05:28:30
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke by phone on Monday about the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the resulting clashes.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan highlighted that the conflicts in the region are negatively impacting both regional and global security. He stressed the importance of promoting peace-focused initiatives and encouraging all parties to return to dialogue to achieve lasting stability.

The US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, killing several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and other locations hosting US military assets, further escalating tensions across the Middle East.

MENAFN03032026000045017281ID1110810866



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search