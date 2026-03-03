Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maryam Lotfi

Maryam Lotfi


2026-03-03 05:21:10
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, Cardiff University
Profile Articles Activity

Maryam is Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) of Sustainable Supply Chain Management at Cardiff Business School, Cardiff University. She is the co-founder and co-director of Modern Slavery and Social Sustainability Research Group.

Maryam's academic research focuses on sustainable supply chains, with a focus on social issues including child slavery, modern slavery,workers' rights, gender-related issues, and decent work. She has published different papers in refereed journals and at international conferences.

Experience
  • –present senior lecturer of sustainable supply chain management, Cardiff University
Education
  • 2015 Bayes Business School, City University London, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN03032026000199003603ID1110810711



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search