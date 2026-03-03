Maryam Lotfi

Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, Cardiff University

Maryam is Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) of Sustainable Supply Chain Management at Cardiff Business School, Cardiff University. She is the co-founder and co-director of Modern Slavery and Social Sustainability Research Group.

Maryam's academic research focuses on sustainable supply chains, with a focus on social issues including child slavery, modern slavery,workers' rights, gender-related issues, and decent work. She has published different papers in refereed journals and at international conferences.

–present senior lecturer of sustainable supply chain management, Cardiff University

2015 Bayes Business School, City University London, PhD

ExperienceEducation