Maryam Lotfi
- Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, Cardiff University
Maryam is Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) of Sustainable Supply Chain Management at Cardiff Business School, Cardiff University. She is the co-founder and co-director of Modern Slavery and Social Sustainability Research Group.
Maryam's academic research focuses on sustainable supply chains, with a focus on social issues including child slavery, modern slavery,workers' rights, gender-related issues, and decent work. She has published different papers in refereed journals and at international conferences.Experience
- –present senior lecturer of sustainable supply chain management, Cardiff University
- 2015 Bayes Business School, City University London, PhD
