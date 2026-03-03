Director of Research, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney

Jared Mondschein is the Director of Research at the US Studies Centre. He works across a variety of research areas, including foreign policy, trade and investment, and innovation.

Jared's analysis has appeared in outlets including ABC, BBC, CNN, Foreign Policy, MSNBC, and Sky News as well as across all major Australian mastheads.

Previously, Jared was a Research Analyst at Bloomberg BNA in Washington, DC, where he focused on cross-border tax issues. Prior to joining Bloomberg BNA, Jared was a Research Associate in the Asia Studies program of the Council on Foreign Relations, an editorial assistant at Foreign Policy magazine, and an assistant editor at a policy journal in Beijing.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in government and international affairs from Skidmore College in New York and a Master of Arts degree in international relations from King's College London.

2022–present Director of Research, University of Sydney - US Studies Centre

