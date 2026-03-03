Andrew Robert Donaldson

Andrew Donaldson has taught economics at Rhodes University, the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town. He is a graduate of Stellenbosch, UNISA and the University of Cambridge. He is a former deputy director-general in the National Treasury.

