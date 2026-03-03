Andrew Robert Donaldson
- Senior Research Associate, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town
Andrew Donaldson has taught economics at Rhodes University, the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town. He is a graduate of Stellenbosch, UNISA and the University of Cambridge. He is a former deputy director-general in the National Treasury.Experience
- –present Senior Research Associate, Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town
- 1985 University of Cambridge, M.Phil (Economics)
