Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-03-03 05:16:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 03:30 PM EST - Thomson Reuters: Today announced that Mike Eastwood, Chief Financial Officer, will retire from the role following a planned transition. Eastwood will become Chairman of the Board of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, succeeding Jim Smith, who previously served as President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. Eastwood will also continue to support the company as advisor to President and CEO, Steve Hasker. Thomson Reuters shares T are trading up $4.98 at $136.31.

