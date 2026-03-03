403
Israel Mobilizes Tens of Thousand Reservists Amid Expansion Beyond Iran
(MENAFN) Israel has begun mobilizing 100,000 reservists in preparation for a broader offensive extending beyond Iran and Lebanon, according to Israeli media reports on Monday. Military intelligence units have initiated the call-up as part of plans for “additional theaters of operation” under Israel’s ongoing “Operation Roaring Lion.”
The Israeli army confirmed it is preparing to deploy these reservists to reinforce all active fronts. Early Monday, Israel announced the launch of an “offensive battle” against the Lebanese group Hezbollah, with airstrikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon, resulting in 31 deaths and 149 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.
Hezbollah responded by firing missiles and drones at an Israeli military site, citing Tel Aviv’s near-daily attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Since Saturday, Israel and the United States have conducted strikes in Iran, killing hundreds, including Khamenei and other senior officials. Tehran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US assets across several Gulf countries. Washington and Tel Aviv claim Iran’s nuclear and missile programs pose a regional threat, while Tehran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful and does not seek to develop nuclear weapons.
