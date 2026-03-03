Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Forces Storm Southern Lebanon, Seize "Strategic Points"

2026-03-03 04:48:40
(MENAFN) The Israeli army announced Tuesday the launch of a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, declaring its forces had seized "strategic points" across the region as part of a newly established "security zone."

In an official statement, the military described the operation as a "forward defense operation for the northern towns," framing the move as a proactive shield for Israeli communities along the northern border.

"The 91st Division is operating in southern Lebanon and is positioned at a number of strategic points in the area (not specified)," as part of "strengthening the forward defense system," it claimed.

The army stated that the operation's core objective is to create an added layer of protection for northern Israeli civilians — targeting Hezbollah infrastructure through large-scale strikes designed to choke off infiltration routes into Israel.

Hezbollah hit back the same day. In separate statements Tuesday, the Lebanese militant group claimed responsibility for rocket and drone strikes against three military installations in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The flare-up in Lebanon unfolded against a far broader regional backdrop. Since Saturday, the US and Israel have been conducting a large-scale assault on Iran, which has claimed the lives of several senior Iranian figures, among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military commanders.

Tehran has since responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting both Israel and Gulf states that host US military assets — further inflaming an already volatile region.

