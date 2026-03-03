Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QFMA Extends Remote Work System Until Further Notice


2026-03-03 04:20:44
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) announced the adoption of a remote work system for the authority's employees and for entities licensed by and under its supervision, starting Tuesday, until further notice, with reference to the statement issued regarding remote work.

In a post on X platform, the QFMA indicated that entities determine the employees whose work nature requires them to be present at the workplace.

MENAFN03032026000067011011ID1110810049



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search