QFMA Extends Remote Work System Until Further Notice
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) announced the adoption of a remote work system for the authority's employees and for entities licensed by and under its supervision, starting Tuesday, until further notice, with reference to the statement issued regarding remote work.
In a post on X platform, the QFMA indicated that entities determine the employees whose work nature requires them to be present at the workplace.
