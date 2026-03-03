Kingdom's Stockpile Of Essential Commodities Sufficient For Several Months - JCC

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq on Monday stressed that the Kingdom's stockpile of essential food commodities, basic supplies and raw materials is sufficient for several months.

Haj Tawfiq said that the commercial and services sector is prepared to deal with any regional developments that may impact trade flows and supply chains, noting that importers and traders have multiple sourcing alternatives, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JCC president added that the chambers of commerce are working in coordination with employer associations and trade bodies as one team to monitor ongoing regional developments and respond using the private sector's expertise, in partnership with relevant ministries and official entities.

Haj Tawfiq pointed out that specialised committees have been formed across several vital sectors, including shipping and maritime transport, customs clearance, transportation, logistics services and food security, to assess developments, evaluate the situation and adopt appropriate solutions, particularly amid uncertainty over the duration of the regional conflict.

He stressed that the private sector, in all its components, will continue to fulfil its national responsibilities in service of the country and its citizens under all circumstances, in cooperation with official authorities.

On Sunday, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah had said that the ministry has routine emergency plans in place to address emerging regional developments in a manner that ensures the regular functioning of supply chains and the availability of goods and production inputs in the local market.

Qudah added that the Kingdom's strategic reserves of basic food commodities are“secure and reassuring,” and sufficient to cover local market needs for“comfortable periods of time,” in light of the continued regularity of supply operations and the stability of supply chains.

He noted that the ministry monitors on a daily basis stock levels of essential commodities, including wheat, barley, rice, sugar, oils and legumes, to ensure their uninterrupted availability in local markets.